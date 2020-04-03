Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Shares Down 5%

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.85, 580,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 633,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 380,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.