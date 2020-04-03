Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Elastic traded as low as $51.48 and last traded at $51.69, approximately 1,213,874 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,411,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

In related news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 341,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,042,850.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $5,337,125 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

