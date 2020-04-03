Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,383,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,065,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,916,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 1,199,000 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Enerplus by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,580,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enerplus by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 996,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 675,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

