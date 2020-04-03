Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $72.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Envestnet traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $49.03, 540,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 455,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,541,595. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 161,735 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

