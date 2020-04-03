Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is -13.90%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.