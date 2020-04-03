Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NEM opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $52.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $151,515.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,900 shares of company stock worth $1,821,209 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

