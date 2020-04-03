Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$14.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.81.

ERO stock opened at C$10.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.18. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

