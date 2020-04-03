Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.50 on Friday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.