EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Trading Down 14.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s stock price traded down 14.6% during trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.07, 650,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 437,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVOP. BidaskClub cut shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 and sold 12,000 shares valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EVO Payments by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVO Payments by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

