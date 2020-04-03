First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CSFB reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.54.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$6.46 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

