Fortis (TSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Action List Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) from a hold rating to an action list buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Fortis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.25.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$51.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. Fortis has a one year low of C$41.52 and a one year high of C$59.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.66.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.