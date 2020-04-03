Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Price Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $39.38, 1,583,672 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,510,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FBHS. Nomura lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

