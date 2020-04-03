Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (4.36) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (4.20) (($0.06)) by GBX (0.16) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON FUM opened at GBX 9.38 ($0.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.01. Futura Medical has a 52-week low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.90 ($0.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a report on Wednesday.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

