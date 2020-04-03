FY2019 EPS Estimates for Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) Raised by National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevada Copper in a report released on Sunday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

TSE:NCU opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 million and a PE ratio of -28.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

