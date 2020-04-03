Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $94.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

