Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 31375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$718,405.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Gear Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

