Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 30th

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.16 million, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.