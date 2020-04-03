GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Director Thomas Enfield Hicks Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Director Thomas Enfield Hicks sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Enfield Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Thomas Enfield Hicks sold 900 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $4,095.00.

On Saturday, February 1st, Thomas Enfield Hicks sold 5,000 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $22,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Thomas Enfield Hicks bought 200 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $904.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GSB opened at $6.77 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 447.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

