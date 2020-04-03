GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Director Thomas Enfield Hicks Sells 5,000 Shares

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Director Thomas Enfield Hicks sold 5,000 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $22,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Enfield Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Thomas Enfield Hicks sold 900 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $4,095.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Thomas Enfield Hicks sold 3,200 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Thomas Enfield Hicks purchased 200 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $904.00.

GSB stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

