Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $68.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Godaddy traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $52.86, approximately 4,511,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,935,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,692 shares of company stock worth $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

