Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €20.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.93 ($49.92).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €16.31 ($18.97) on Tuesday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.96.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

