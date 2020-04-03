Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson now has a $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $310.00. Goldman Sachs Group traded as low as $145.00 and last traded at $145.29, approximately 4,687,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,305,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.59.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 21,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 198,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.74 and a 200-day moving average of $215.29.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

