Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to “Neutral”

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. CARLSBERG AS/S has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

