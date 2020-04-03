Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 1,686 AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Shares of ANAB opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.88. AnaptysBio Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

