Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Corecivic worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,495,000 after buying an additional 217,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,627,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 607,824 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 189,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXW. Citigroup began coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corecivic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.21. Corecivic Inc has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

