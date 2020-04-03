H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 170 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) received a SEK 170 price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a SEK 122 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 170.22.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

Shares of STO:HM.B opened at SEK 119.55 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12 month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12 month high of SEK 245.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is SEK 171.37 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 186.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.