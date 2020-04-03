H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Receives Sell Rating from DZ Bank

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HM.B. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 220 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 170.22.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 119.55 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of SEK 171.37 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 186.99.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

