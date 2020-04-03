Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson Acquires 4,000 Shares

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 15.63 and a quick ratio of 15.63. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.36%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit makes up about 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

