Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Hawkins worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWKN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.