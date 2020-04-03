Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.15

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEXO. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cormark lowered Hexo from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hexo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

HEXO stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. Hexo has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$11.29. The firm has a market cap of $281.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

