Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at CIBC

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HEXO has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hexo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hexo from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cormark cut shares of Hexo from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

HEXO opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a market cap of $281.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. Hexo has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$11.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

