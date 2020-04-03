Hexo (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$1.30 at Canaccord Genuity

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.30 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HEXO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered shares of Hexo from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.73.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. Hexo has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

