Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.51% of Hibbett Sports worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

HIBB stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

