Holo Reaches Market Cap of $55.28 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $55.28 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bilaxy, WazirX and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 222.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.02614080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,924,509,213 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Binance, Bilaxy, Liqui and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.