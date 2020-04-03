HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Longbow Research lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $17.36. Longbow Research currently has a hold rating on the stock. HP shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 18,683,406 shares traded.

HPQ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in HP by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

