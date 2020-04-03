H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.48. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.07. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$23.66.

In related news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,795,541.72. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,166,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,610,526.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,500 shares of company stock worth $819,051.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

