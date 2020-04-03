Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.92.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The stock has a market cap of $645.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

