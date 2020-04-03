Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.75 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.92.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.32. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

