Hydro One (TSE:H) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on H. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian increased their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.32.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H opened at C$25.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.50. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$20.25 and a 52 week high of C$29.53.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.