HyperQuant One Day Trading Volume Reaches $386.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. HyperQuant has a market cap of $6,584.75 and approximately $386.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 222.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.02614080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

