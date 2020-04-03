iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.11% of iCAD worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICAD. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iCAD by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 350,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iCAD alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. iCAD Inc has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 92.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.