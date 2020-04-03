ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP David G. Foster Sells 5,448 Shares of Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP David G. Foster sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $18,686.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.42.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 99,317 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $125,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

