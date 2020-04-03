Industrial Alliance Securities Initiates Coverage on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of ENB opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

