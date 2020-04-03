Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Separately, Oddo Securities cut shares of Infineon Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $14.49 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

