Insider Buying: Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Acquires 14,946 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 14,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,281.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 628,605 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,594.75.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 26,779 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $123,986.77.

On Friday, March 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 45,757 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $226,497.15.

On Friday, March 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 356,849 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $1,516,608.25.

On Monday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 225,440 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $881,470.40.

On Monday, March 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 111,984 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $510,647.04.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 1,134,650 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $4,345,709.50.

Shares of FPH opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. Five Point Holdings LLC has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

