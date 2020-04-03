Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.77. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.