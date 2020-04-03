Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after buying an additional 111,537 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

