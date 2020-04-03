Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Santander raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

