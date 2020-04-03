Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 100,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 112,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

PDN opened at $22.45 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.