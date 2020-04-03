Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 164,071 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,720% compared to the average daily volume of 9,014 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

